On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Rangers. Is Martin Fehervary going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

  • Fehervary is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

