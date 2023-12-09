Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nick Jensen to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.