How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) welcome in the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
- Bethune-Cookman vs South Carolina State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- North Carolina Central vs Radford (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Norfolk State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 93rd.
- The Spartans' 75.4 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redbirds give up.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
- At home, the Spartans conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.
- At home, Norfolk State sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.2%).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|W 96-62
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/1/2023
|@ VCU
|W 63-60
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
