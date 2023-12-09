The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-6.5) 134.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-6.5) 134.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Norfolk State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Illinois State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Redbirds' eight games this season have hit the over.

