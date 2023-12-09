The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Normal, Illinois

Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -7.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State and its opponents have combined to score more than 134.5 points in five of six games this season.

Norfolk State has a 142.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.7 more points than this game's total.

Norfolk State's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Norfolk State has come away with two wins in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Spartans have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +260 or more by bookmakers this season.

Norfolk State has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 3 37.5% 67.1 142.5 65.8 132.6 142.9 Norfolk State 5 83.3% 75.4 142.5 66.8 132.6 140.5

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up 9.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Redbirds give up (65.8).

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Norfolk State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 4-4-0 0-1 3-5-0 Norfolk State 4-2-0 2-0 3-3-0

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Norfolk State 8-7 Home Record 10-2 3-9 Away Record 6-8 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

