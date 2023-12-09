How to Watch Old Dominion vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, two percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
- This season, Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 60th.
- The Monarchs put up 6.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Dukes allow their opponents to score (76).
- When it scores more than 76 points, Old Dominion is 0-2.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Old Dominion averages 66 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.
- The Monarchs are giving up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (81).
- At home, Old Dominion drains 5.5 treys per game, 2.5 fewer than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (37.2%) as well.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 81-68
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
