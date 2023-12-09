The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, two percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

This season, Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 60th.

The Monarchs put up 6.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Dukes allow their opponents to score (76).

When it scores more than 76 points, Old Dominion is 0-2.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

At home, Old Dominion averages 66 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.

The Monarchs are giving up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (81).

At home, Old Dominion drains 5.5 treys per game, 2.5 fewer than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (37.2%) as well.

