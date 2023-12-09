The James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in four straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-6.5) 155.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-6.5) 154.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Old Dominion has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

James Madison has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Dukes' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.