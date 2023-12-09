Saturday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (6-4) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) clashing at Dedmon Center (on December 9) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 win for Radford.

The game has no line set.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 74, North Carolina Central 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-6.5)

Radford (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Radford has a 6-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Carolina Central, who is 4-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Highlanders are 6-2-0 and the Eagles are 4-4-0.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders average 75.4 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (108th in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Radford wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. It is pulling down 34.8 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1 per contest.

Radford makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Highlanders rank 128th in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 129th in college basketball defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Radford has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (235th in college basketball action), 2.8 more than the 9.8 it forces on average (334th in college basketball).

