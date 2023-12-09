The Radford Highlanders (6-4) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Radford is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 283rd.

The Highlanders put up 75.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 70.2 the Eagles give up.

When Radford scores more than 70.2 points, it is 5-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Radford averaged 72.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Highlanders ceded 62.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.4.

When playing at home, Radford averaged 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.2) than on the road (6.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (35.2%).

