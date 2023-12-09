The Radford Highlanders (6-4) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Radford is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 283rd.
  • The Highlanders put up 75.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 70.2 the Eagles give up.
  • When Radford scores more than 70.2 points, it is 5-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Radford averaged 72.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Highlanders ceded 62.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.4.
  • When playing at home, Radford averaged 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.2) than on the road (6.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) W 100-53 Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion L 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/3/2023 Elon W 82-72 Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central - Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 VMI - Dedmon Center
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

