The Radford Highlanders (6-4) host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) after winning four home games in a row. The Highlanders are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The point total is set at 136.5 in the matchup.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -11.5 136.5

Radford Betting Records & Stats

Radford and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.

Radford's contests this year have an average total of 143.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Highlanders have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Radford has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Highlanders have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Radford.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 6 75% 75.4 148.8 67.8 138 142.5 North Carolina Central 4 50% 73.4 148.8 70.2 138 136.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up 5.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Eagles give up (70.2).

When Radford scores more than 70.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 6-2-0 0-0 6-2-0 North Carolina Central 4-4-0 1-2 4-4-0

Radford vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford North Carolina Central 10-3 Home Record 13-1 7-10 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

