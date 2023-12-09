Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Richmond County, Virginia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huguenot High School at Loudoun Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Winchester, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.