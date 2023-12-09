The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Richmond vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • This season, Richmond has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fourth.
  • The Spiders' 78.2 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 73.4 the Gators allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.4 points, Richmond is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Richmond scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.7).
  • At home, Richmond made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/2/2023 William & Mary W 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte - Robins Center
12/21/2023 Buffalo - Robins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.