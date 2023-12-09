The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Richmond vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: SECN

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

This season, Richmond has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fourth.

The Spiders' 78.2 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 73.4 the Gators allow.

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Richmond is 5-0.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.7).

At home, Richmond made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule