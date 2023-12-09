The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 132.5 in the matchup.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seton Hall -3.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall vs Rutgers Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates are 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

Rutgers has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Rutgers' .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Seton Hall's .250 mark (2-5-1 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 6 75% 75.8 143.1 68.1 128.7 140.2 Rutgers 3 37.5% 67.3 143.1 60.6 128.7 136.2

Additional Seton Hall vs Rutgers Insights & Trends

The Pirates score 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Seton Hall is 2-4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 60.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights score an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, Rutgers is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 2-5-1 2-2-1 4-4-0 Rutgers 4-4-0 0-1 1-7-0

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Rutgers 9-6 Home Record 14-6 6-7 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 13-7-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-11-1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

