Can we anticipate T.J. Oshie scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Oshie has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:04 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

