In the upcoming matchup against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Trevor van Riemsdyk to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:31 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:39 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:25 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:56 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 1:34 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

