The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: The CW

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Beacons are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hokies sit at 291st.

The Hokies average just 4.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Beacons give up (69.9).

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Hokies played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.9 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Virginia Tech fared better at home last season, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule