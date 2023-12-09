Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Valparaiso Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-20.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-20.5)
|142.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Hokies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.
- Valparaiso has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Beacons have hit the over just twice.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Bookmakers rate Virginia Tech much higher (54th in the country) than the computer rankings do (68th).
- With odds of +15000, Virginia Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.