Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) will face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and air on The CW.
Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Sean Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Collins Jr.: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|76th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|71.4
|246th
|78th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|129th
|275th
|31
|Rebounds
|35.6
|105th
|296th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|126th
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.4
|259th
|31st
|17.7
|Assists
|11
|292nd
|32nd
|9.2
|Turnovers
|9.6
|45th
