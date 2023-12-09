How to Watch VMI vs. American on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The American Eagles (4-6) will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the VMI Keydets (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
VMI vs. American Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- In games VMI shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Keydets are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 250th.
- The 72.0 points per game the Keydets record are the same as the Eagles allow.
- When VMI totals more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VMI put up 73.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Keydets played better in home games last year, giving up 72.6 points per game, compared to 77.5 in road games.
- At home, VMI sunk 1.3 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than when playing on the road (8.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|W 100-63
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|L 67-47
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
