The American Eagles (4-6) will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the VMI Keydets (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games VMI shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Keydets are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 250th.

The 72.0 points per game the Keydets record are the same as the Eagles allow.

When VMI totals more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VMI put up 73.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Keydets played better in home games last year, giving up 72.6 points per game, compared to 77.5 in road games.

At home, VMI sunk 1.3 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than when playing on the road (8.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule