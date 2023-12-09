The American Eagles (4-6) will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the VMI Keydets (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

VMI vs. American Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
  • In games VMI shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Keydets are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 250th.
  • The 72.0 points per game the Keydets record are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • When VMI totals more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VMI put up 73.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Keydets played better in home games last year, giving up 72.6 points per game, compared to 77.5 in road games.
  • At home, VMI sunk 1.3 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than when playing on the road (8.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit W 100-63 Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy L 67-47 Navy Alumni Hall
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 75-71 Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American - Cameron Hall
12/12/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

