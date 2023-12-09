The American Eagles (4-6) are favored (-5.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the VMI Keydets (2-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

VMI vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under American -5.5 145.5

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in four of seven outings.

The average total for VMI's games this season is 144.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

VMI has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

VMI has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Keydets have been at least a +180 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies VMI has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

VMI vs. American Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 4 50% 73.9 145.9 74.7 147.1 138.1 VMI 4 57.1% 72.0 145.9 72.4 147.1 147.2

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Eagles allow (74.7).

VMI is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 74.7 points.

VMI vs. American Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 3-5-0 1-1 5-3-0 VMI 3-4-0 3-1 2-5-0

VMI vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

American VMI 8-6 Home Record 6-8 9-9 Away Record 1-14 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 8-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

