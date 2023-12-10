Searching for an up-to-date view of the A-10 and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Davidson

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: W 77-40 vs High Point

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: W 73-67 vs Villanova

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Richmond

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-6

8-2 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: W 80-77 vs Appalachian State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. VCU

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-1 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: W 64-55 vs Delaware

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. George Mason

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-8

8-1 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: W 77-30 vs Mount St. Mary's

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10

6-5 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 55-44 vs St. John's (NY)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Le Moyne

Le Moyne Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

7. Duquesne

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-3 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: W 89-69 vs Longwood

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. George Washington

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: W 55-41 vs Coppin State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. Saint Louis

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-21

5-6 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: L 75-67 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Green Bay

@ Green Bay Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. Dayton

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: W 73-60 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Ohio Dominican

Ohio Dominican Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

11. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 60-47 vs Milwaukee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Fordham

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: L 77-74 vs Fairfield

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

13. La Salle

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-6 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: L 106-60 vs Lehigh

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

14. UMass

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-9 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 64-52 vs UMass Lowell

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Albany

Albany Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

15. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-7 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: L 55-53 vs Cornell

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game