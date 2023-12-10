Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 10?
In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Beck Malenstyn to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Malenstyn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Malenstyn has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.0 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 4-3
Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
