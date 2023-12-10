See how every Big South team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Power Rankings

1. Presbyterian

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 247th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: W 68-60 vs Queens (NC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

2. High Point

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 266th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: L 77-40 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. UNC Asheville

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 279th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
  • Last Game: W 59-48 vs Western Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

4. Radford

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 312th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
  • Last Game: W 57-45 vs Liberty

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Queens (NC)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. Winthrop

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-17
  • Overall Rank: 313th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
  • Last Game: W 77-52 vs Carolina University

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

6. South Carolina Upstate

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 317th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
  • Last Game: W 61-58 vs Furman

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Greensboro
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Charleston Southern

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 331st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
  • Last Game: L 81-59 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. Longwood

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 332nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
  • Last Game: L 89-69 vs Duquesne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ William & Mary
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9. Gardner-Webb

  • Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-29
  • Overall Rank: 350th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
  • Last Game: L 105-75 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Appalachian State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.