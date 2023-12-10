Capitals vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - December 10
Going into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1), the Washington Capitals (13-8-3) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10 at United Center.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ryan Donato
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -11.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 63 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago's total of 89 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-155)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|6
