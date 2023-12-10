The Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Capitals vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 69 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank seventh.

The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % John Carlson 24 1 14 15 36 19 - Alexander Ovechkin 24 5 10 15 12 9 0% Tom Wilson 24 9 6 15 18 19 27.8% Dylan Strome 24 10 3 13 7 16 53.7% Connor McMichael 24 5 6 11 5 8 35.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.4 goals per game (89 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 63 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 23 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players