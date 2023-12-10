The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Capitals are coming off a 4-0 triumph over the New York Rangers, while the Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 in their most recent outing.

The Capitals' offense has scored 25 goals during their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.3%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's game.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+125)

Blackhawks (+125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have finished 3-3-6 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 13-8-3.

In the eight games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-2 record (good for 12 points).

In the four games this season the Capitals recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Washington has taken nine points from the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals are 9-0-2 in the 11 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 20 points).

In the four games when Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered five points after finishing 2-1-1.

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 9-5-1 (19 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 30th 2.42 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 10th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 29th 27.8 Shots 27.3 31st 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33 28th 32nd 8.57% Power Play % 10.98% 29th 20th 78.08% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 23rd

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

