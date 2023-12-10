Capitals vs. Blackhawks December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals' John Carlson and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at United Center.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-CHI,MNMT,ESPN+
Capitals Players to Watch
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Carlson, with 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 25:39 per game.
- Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 10 assists, equaling 15 points (0.6 per game).
- Tom Wilson's total of 15 points is via nine goals and six assists.
- Charlie Lindgren (6-2-1) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is an important part of the offense for Chicago, with 21 points this season, as he has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 games.
- Jason Dickinson's 14 points this season, including nine goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.
- This season, Philipp Kurashev has five goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 14.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-1 on the season, allowing 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiling 306 saves with an .884% save percentage (60th in the league).
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|30th
|2.42
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|30th
|10th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|29th
|27.8
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33
|28th
|32nd
|8.57%
|Power Play %
|10.98%
|29th
|20th
|78.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|23rd
