The Washington Capitals' John Carlson and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at United Center.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Carlson, with 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 25:39 per game.

Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 10 assists, equaling 15 points (0.6 per game).

Tom Wilson's total of 15 points is via nine goals and six assists.

Charlie Lindgren (6-2-1) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is an important part of the offense for Chicago, with 21 points this season, as he has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 games.

Jason Dickinson's 14 points this season, including nine goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Philipp Kurashev has five goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-1 on the season, allowing 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiling 306 saves with an .884% save percentage (60th in the league).

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 30th 2.42 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 10th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 29th 27.8 Shots 27.3 31st 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33 28th 32nd 8.57% Power Play % 10.98% 29th 20th 78.08% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 23rd

