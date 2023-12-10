Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Capitals knocked off the New York Rangers 4-0 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-155)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have put together a 6-2 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Washington has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 60.8% chance to win.
- Washington's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|58 (31st)
|Goals
|63 (30th)
|69 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (23rd)
|6 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (29th)
|16 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-4-1 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Washington hit the over five times.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Capitals are ranked 31st in the league with 58 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- The Capitals are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 69 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -11.
