Player props can be found for John Carlson and Connor Bedard, among others, when the Washington Capitals visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Carlson, who has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) and plays an average of 25:39 per game.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 10 assists to total 15 points (0.6 per game).

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Tom Wilson has 15 total points for Washington, with nine goals and six assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 30 3 0 3 7

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Bedard's 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 games for Chicago add up to 21 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jason Dickinson is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 14 total points (0.5 per game), with nine goals and five assists in 26 games.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

