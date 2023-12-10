On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Dylan Strome going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • Strome has scored in seven of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

