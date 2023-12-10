Sunday's contest that pits the New Mexico Lobos (7-3) against the Hampton Pirates (0-6) at The Pit should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-50 in favor of New Mexico, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Pirates are coming off of a 75-55 loss to East Carolina in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Hampton vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Hampton vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 70, Hampton 50

Other CAA Predictions

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Pirates haven't defeated a single D1 opponent this season.

Hampton has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Cheyenne Talbot: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.1 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ariana Wilkes: 3.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%

3.0 PTS, 42.9 FG% Le'Asia Foreman: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates put up 46.3 points per game (359th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (254th in college basketball). They have a -132 scoring differential and have been outscored by 22.0 points per game.

