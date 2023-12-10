The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joel Edmundson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Edmundson has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

