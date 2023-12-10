Will John Carlson light the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Carlson has picked up four assists on the power play.

Carlson's shooting percentage is 1.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:37 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:08 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 25:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 30:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:40 Home W 4-3

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

