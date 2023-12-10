John Carlson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Carlson against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 24 games this year.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Carlson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Carlson has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-26).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 2 15 Points 3 1 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.