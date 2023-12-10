The NC State Wolfpack (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Liberty vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 62.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 55.6 the Wolfpack allow.

Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

NC State is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.

The Wolfpack score 80.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 70 the Flames give up.

NC State is 7-0 when scoring more than 70 points.

Liberty has a 2-5 record when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 46.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Flames give up.

The Flames shoot 41.5% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Wolfpack allow.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.7 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.7 FG% Emma Hess: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Asia Boone: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Jordan Hodges: 7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5 PTS, 34 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

