Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 10?
Can we anticipate Nic Dowd lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dowd stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Dowd has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Dowd has no points on the power play.
- Dowd's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.