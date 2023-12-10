The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Radford vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score just 4.5 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Hokies allow (60.3).

Radford has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Virginia Tech has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.

The Hokies put up 15.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Highlanders give up (64.6).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 64.6 points, it is 5-1.

When Radford gives up fewer than 80.5 points, it is 2-6.

The Hokies shoot 48.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Highlanders concede defensively.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37)

16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37) Taniya Hanner: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%

4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG% Olivia Wagner: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Ellie Taylor: 4.6 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

