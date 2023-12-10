Sunday's contest features the Richmond Spiders (7-2) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) clashing at Robins Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-55 win for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

Their last time out, the Spiders won on Sunday 69-40 against Le Moyne.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 74, Appalachian State 55

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders' best victory of the season came against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings. The Spiders claimed the 74-66 road win on November 25.

The Spiders have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

Richmond has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Richmond has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 76) on November 25

77-43 over Maine (No. 119) on November 24

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 209) on November 26

69-40 at home over Le Moyne (No. 286) on December 3

76-44 at home over American (No. 299) on November 18

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

17 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) Grace Townsend: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Addie Budnik: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Rachel Ullstrom: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Katie Hill: 5.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (77th in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.