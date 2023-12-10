The Richmond Spiders (7-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 64.1 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 55.1 the Spiders give up.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Appalachian State is 5-0.

Richmond's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.1 points.

The Spiders average 74.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 64.7 the Mountaineers give up.

Richmond is 7-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Appalachian State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

The Spiders shoot 47% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

17 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) Grace Townsend: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Addie Budnik: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Rachel Ullstrom: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Katie Hill: 5.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Schedule