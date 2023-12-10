Can we anticipate Sonny Milano lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

  • Milano has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Milano has zero points on the power play.
  • Milano averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:17 Home W 4-0
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:10 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

