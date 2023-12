The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns versus the LSU Tigers is one of four games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that includes a Sun Belt team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Appalachian State Mountaineers at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 SEC Network+ Southern Miss Eagles at Memphis Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 -

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!