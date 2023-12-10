On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Tom Wilson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Wilson has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:49 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 3 3 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 4-3

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

