VCU vs. Alcorn State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (4-3) will play the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
VCU vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Shulga: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Michael Belle: 6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
VCU vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|280th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|69.1
|280th
|72nd
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|353rd
|235th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.3
|292nd
|276th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|238th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5
|330th
|227th
|12.6
|Assists
|10.3
|325th
|305th
|14
|Turnovers
|9.6
|41st
