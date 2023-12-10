The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to stop a seven-game road slide when they visit the VCU Rams (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 141.5.

VCU vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -16.5 141.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, VCU and its opponents have combined to put up more than 141.5 points.

VCU's matchups this year have an average point total of 136.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

VCU has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Rams have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for VCU.

VCU vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 2 22.2% 69.3 138.4 66.9 152 139.1 Alcorn State 6 85.7% 69.1 138.4 85.1 152 146.8

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The 69.3 points per game the Rams score are 15.8 fewer points than the Braves allow (85.1).

VCU vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0 Alcorn State 3-4-0 3-2 6-1-0

VCU vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Alcorn State 15-3 Home Record 7-2 8-3 Away Record 10-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

