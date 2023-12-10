Virginia Tech vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) versus the Radford Highlanders (2-7) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-50 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Hokies earned a 98-50 win over LIU.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Virginia Tech vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 80, Radford 50
Other ACC Predictions
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On November 24, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 58), according to our computer rankings.
- The Hokies have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).
- Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 24
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 171) on November 25
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on November 20
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 255) on November 6
- 105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 294) on November 16
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 8.4 AST, 43.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
- Cayla King: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Matilda Ekh: 9.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Rose Micheaux: 4.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.5 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and are allowing 60.3 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.