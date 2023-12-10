The Radford Highlanders (2-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 60.3 the Hokies allow to opponents.

Radford has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 55.8 points.

The Hokies put up 15.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Highlanders give up (64.6).

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Radford is 2-6 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 48.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Highlanders concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG%

22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.9 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 8.4 AST, 43.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

17.1 PTS, 8.4 AST, 43.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Cayla King: 9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

9.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Matilda Ekh: 9.1 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9.1 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Rose Micheaux: 4.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%

Virginia Tech Schedule