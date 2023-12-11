Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 11
The Washington Wizards (3-18) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs on NBCS-PH and MNMT.
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Wizards vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 128 - Wizards 110
Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 11.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-17.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 238.1
- The Wizards (10-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 19.1% less often than the 76ers (14-7-0) this year.
- As an 11.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record Washington racks up as an 11.5-point underdog.
- Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (15 out of 21), which is more often than Washington's games have (13 out of 21).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 13-3, while the Wizards are 2-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Wizards Performance Insights
- Offensively the Wizards are the 10th-ranked squad in the league (116.3 points per game). On defense they are the worst (125.3 points conceded per game).
- In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38.8 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.8).
- At 27.9 assists per game, the Wizards are fifth-best in the league.
- In 2023-24, Washington is 17th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and 10th in turnovers forced (14).
- In 2023-24, the Wizards are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.9 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.9%).
