Daniel Gafford plus his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Gafford, in his previous game (December 8 loss against the Nets), put up three points and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Gafford's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 11.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.2 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 18.8 20.6 PR -- 17.1 18.4



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Gafford has made 4.2 shots per game, which accounts for 8.6% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.6.

The 76ers give up 113.8 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers have conceded 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 23 18 6 4 0 2 1 11/6/2023 30 12 7 3 0 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.