The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 124-97 loss to the Nets, Avdija tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Avdija's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.2 11.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.2 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 21.6 20.7 PR -- 17.7 16.8 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the 76ers

Avdija is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

He's made 1.0 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 113.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 27.1 per game, 22nd in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 31 8 8 8 0 1 0 11/6/2023 28 16 5 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.