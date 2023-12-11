Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Falls Church County, Virginia today, we've got you covered.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Justice High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Church High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
